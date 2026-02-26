Priya Saroj biography, Priya Saroj education, Priya Saroj spouse Rinku Singh, and Priya Saroj MP Machhlishahr — Priya Saroj, a young, legally trained, and politically connected politician, has quickly become one of the most talked-about personalities in modern Uttar Pradesh politics.

From her childhood in Varanasi to her triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and her high-profile engagement to cricketer Rinku Singh, Priya's narrative combines politics, law, and a chance encounter with stardom.