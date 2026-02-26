- Home
Who Is Priya Saroj? Meet Rinku Singh’s Would-Be Wife, Young Samajwadi MP and Lawyer
The youngest Indian MP and daughter of prominent Samajwadi Party politician Tufani Saroj will marry cricketer Rinku Singh. Priya, 25, won the Machhlishahr seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha electionsas a Supreme Court lawyer.
Who is Priya Saroj?
Priya Saroj biography, Priya Saroj education, Priya Saroj spouse Rinku Singh, and Priya Saroj MP Machhlishahr — Priya Saroj, a young, legally trained, and politically connected politician, has quickly become one of the most talked-about personalities in modern Uttar Pradesh politics.
From her childhood in Varanasi to her triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and her high-profile engagement to cricketer Rinku Singh, Priya's narrative combines politics, law, and a chance encounter with stardom.
Who is Priya Saroj — brief biography and early life?
Priya Saroj was born on November 23, 1998, in Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, into a political family; her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and current MLA. She attended the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University, and then received an LLB from Amity University in Noida.
Before entering full-time politics, she educated and worked as a lawyer, and she has experience with higher-level courtroom work.
Political rise: Machhlishahr's triumph
Priya won the 2024 general election on a Samajwadi Party ticket from the Machhlishahr (SC) constituency, beating the BJP's B. P. Saroj by a large majority. Her victory made her one of the youngest MPs in that Lok Sabha intake, highlighting the enduring importance of political legacy and youth appeal in Uttar Pradesh electoral politics. Her triumph received widespread coverage and signalled her shift from a law career to national politics.
Public Profile, Priorities, and Perception
As a first-time MP, Priya has stated that she intends to focus on youth employment, women's empowerment, and local development in the Jaunpur-Varanasi belt districts that comprise her seat.
Observers say her legal training gives her confidence in policy and public speaking, while her family's political network, which includes links to prominent Samajwadi officials, has helped her negotiate party institutions and public responsibilities.
Personal life: engagement to a cricketer.
In June 2025, Priya's engagement to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh brought attention to her personal life. The event attracted political heavyweights and cinema stars, resulting in a viral cultural moment that combined sports fanaticism with political notoriety.
When the Election Commission requested that Rinku be removed from his job as a voter-awareness symbol in Uttar Pradesh due to suspected political bias, the public temporarily questioned his impartiality.
Why does Priya Saroj matter?
Priya exemplifies a growing trend in Indian politics: young, educated newcomers with professional credentials (law in her instance) who also benefit from familial political capital.
Who Is Priya Saroj?
Her quick rise means that she will be scrutinised for how she turns headline events into long-term constituency work, whether in parliament, local projects, or youth and women-focused initiatives.
