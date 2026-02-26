Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu passed away at 101 in Chennai. Actor Rajinikanth paid his last respects, calling him a 'great soul'. CM MK Stalin also paid a heartfelt tribute, remembering him as an 'indomitable comrade' and a fighter.

Actor Rajinikanth paid his last respects to veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu at his residence in T Nagar, Chennai.

Ramasamy Nallakannu, one of the senior-most leaders of the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu, passed away at the age of 101 on Wednesday afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Rajinikanth Pays Homage to 'Great Soul'

Speaking about his long-standing respect for the late leader, Rajinikanth, while speaking to reporters, said that Nallakannu stood for honesty and simplicity throughout his life. He shared that even though he had not personally seen many great leaders of the past, he felt their qualities reflected in Nallakannu. "I have not seen Omandurar, Arignar Anna, Kamarajar, or Kakkan. But in Comrade Nallakannu, I saw all of them combined. Nallakannu is an example of how respect and honor naturally come to a person who is good and honest. He was a great soul. My heartfelt condolences and tribute to Comrade Nallakannu," Rajinikanth said.

Hospital Confirms Death After Prolonged Illness

According to an official statement issued by Madras Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1 due to health complications. Over 24 days of treatment, his condition fluctuated despite continuous advanced monitoring and intensive care by a multidisciplinary medical team. However, from the early hours of Wednesday, his response to medication gradually declined, and his condition turned critical. Despite being placed on advanced life support, all his vital organs eventually failed. He was declared dead at around 1:55 pm.

CM Stalin Calls Nallakannu an 'Indomitable Comrade'

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid an emotional tribute to veteran leader R Nallakannu on Wednesday, calling him an "indomitable comrade" and a "political volcano" whose life would remain a guiding light for generations to come. In a heartfelt message shared on X, Stalin recalled Nallakannu's unwavering spirit despite physical challenges, quoting the late leader's own words: "Even though I lack proper vision in one eye, there is another eye in my heart. That is the good eye."

He described Nallakannu as "an uncompromising fighter" and a tireless champion of the working class who endured imprisonment, torture, and immense personal hardship without ever compromising his principles. (ANI)