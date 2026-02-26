- Home
Rashmika Mandanna’s Virajpet Home Glows with Lights Ahead of Wedding to Vijay Deverakonda (Photos)
Finally, all rumours end as Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tie the knot today in a grand, private palace ceremony in Udaipur, celebrating love amid close family and friends, ending long fan speculation.
The wedding of the decade is here as National Crush Rashmika Mandanna weds Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda in a royal celebration that has fans emotional, marking the beginning of their much-awaited real-life fairytale today amid grand festivities and dazzling decor across social media buzz grows.
After years of speculation, the couple finally tied the knot in a lavish palace ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by only close family and friends, keeping the celebration intimate yet grand for their industry colleagues who sent warm wishes from afar to the duo today.
Back home, Rashmika’s ancestral house in Virajpet, Kodagu, looks magical, glowing with fairy lights, vibrant flowers and festive decorations, turning the entire bungalow into a dreamy wedding haven that reflects the family’s joy and pride during this grand occasion filled with emotions and celebrations today.
Fans fondly recalling their chemistry in Geetha Govindam are celebrating the reel pair turning real, flooding social media with edits, throwback scenes and heartfelt messages, saying their favourite love story has finally found a beautiful forever today for them both as cheers continue everywhere today.
Videos of the grand shamiana, floral arches and glittering lights at the Kodagu residence are going viral, with fans calling her a Maharani bride and praising the family’s regal arrangements that perfectly match the scale of this star wedding celebration today online everywhere with joy.
This union marks a landmark moment for Indian cinema as two major South stars begin a new journey together, while admirers eagerly await official wedding pictures and more glimpses from the celebrations that united their fandoms forever across the country today with excitement and love.
