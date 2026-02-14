- Home
- Entertainment
- Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Unstoppable Run! Sunny Deol's Film Delivers Rs 350 Cr Blockbuster Record
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Unstoppable Run! Sunny Deol's Film Delivers Rs 350 Cr Blockbuster Record
Sunny Deol New Record: Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' delivered a blockbuster performance at the box office, with a net collection of over 350 CR in 22 days. The film remained steady in its third week, helping Sunny Deol achieve a major box office record.
Border 2 Day 22 Collection
Border 2 collected about ₹351.14 crore net in 22 days domestically, with gross earnings over ₹413.4 crore. On day 22, it made ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore. This big-budget war film became a success.
Border 2 Week-Wise Collection
The film earned a stellar ₹244.97 crore in its first week, adding ₹78.92 crore in the second and ₹26.45 crore in the third. The total net collection after three weeks reached ₹350.34 crore.
Sunny Deol 350 Crore Club Record
'Border 2' is Sunny Deol's second film in the ₹350 crore club, after 'Gadar 2'. Only he and Shah Rukh Khan have two films each past this mark. SRK's 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' are the others.
Border 2 Budget and Box Office Profit
'Border 2' has an estimated budget of ₹275 crore. With a net collection of ₹351.14 crore, the film has made a profit of about ₹76.14 crore, a return of roughly 27.68%.
'Border 2' Unlikely to Hit the 400 Crore Mark
Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' has slowed down. With new competition, it's predicted the film will struggle to reach ₹375 crore, let alone the ₹400 crore mark.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.