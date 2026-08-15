Trisha Krishnan attended the Independence Day ceremony in Chennai dressed in an elegant golden saree. The outfit featured a subtle sheen and delicate botanical motifs, giving it a rich yet understated look.

Instead of choosing a matching blouse, Trisha paired the saree with a contrasting lime-green, short-sleeved blouse. The textured blouse featured fine metallic stripes and gold embroidery around the neckline and sleeves, adding a contemporary touch to her traditional ensemble.

Seated in the front row during the ceremony, the actor's simple yet striking outfit stood out against the morning setting.