Trisha Krishnan stuns in golden saree at CM Vijay's Independence Day ceremony
Trisha Krishnan made a graceful appearance at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in Chennai on August 15, turning heads in a striking golden saree and green blouse
Trisha's golden saree steals the spotlight
Trisha Krishnan attended the Independence Day ceremony in Chennai dressed in an elegant golden saree. The outfit featured a subtle sheen and delicate botanical motifs, giving it a rich yet understated look.
Instead of choosing a matching blouse, Trisha paired the saree with a contrasting lime-green, short-sleeved blouse. The textured blouse featured fine metallic stripes and gold embroidery around the neckline and sleeves, adding a contemporary touch to her traditional ensemble.
Seated in the front row during the ceremony, the actor's simple yet striking outfit stood out against the morning setting.
Traditional beauty look with jasmine flowers
Trisha kept her beauty look classic and understated for the occasion. Her long hair was neatly tied into a centre-parted low bun and decorated with a thick string of fresh white jasmine flowers.
She opted for dewy, radiant makeup, with soft smoky eye definition, kajal and mascara highlighting her eyes. A rose-toned lip gloss added a subtle touch of colour, while a tiny dark bindi completed her traditional look.
The overall styling remained elegant without appearing overly elaborate, allowing the saree and blouse combination to remain the focus.
Gold jewellery completes the look
Trisha chose minimal yet eye-catching jewellery to complement her golden saree. She wore intricate gold jhumkas featuring polki detailing and green bead drops, which perfectly matched the colour of her blouse.
Gold and pearl bangles added a delicate festive touch to her wrists. Interestingly, she left her neck bare, allowing the blouse's embroidered neckline and the natural elegance of the saree to stand out.
With its combination of gold, green, jasmine flowers and understated jewellery, Trisha's Independence Day look brought together traditional South Indian elegance and modern styling.
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