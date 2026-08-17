The Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi is magnificently decorated with flowers and lights for Nag Panchami and the third Sawan Monday. The temple is ready for a large influx of pilgrims coming to offer prayers at the revered Jyotirlinga.

Festive Decorations for Nag Panchami and Sawan

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi has been elaborately decorated with vibrant floral arrangements and festive lighting for Nag Panchami and the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan. The temple premises feature garlands of marigolds and roses draped across ceilings, pillars and entrances, highlighting the shrine's architecture. The spires, domes and sacred symbols, including the trishuls, have also been illuminated as part of the celebrations.

The observances bring together Nag Panchami and the traditionally auspicious Monday dedicated to Lord Shiva during Shravan. The temple complex has been prepared to accommodate the surge of pilgrims visiting the prominent Jyotirlinga to offer prayers.

Monsoon Night Adds to Festive Ambiance

Nighttime views of the temple show its illuminated golden spires and domes against the dark sky, with light rain adding to the monsoon-season setting.

Significance of the Celebrations

The decorations shared by the temple authorities underscore the special observances during the period, when devotees traditionally offer prayers to Lord Shiva and honour serpent deities associated with Nag Panchami. (ANI)