Actress Trisha Krishnan was a key guest at Tamil Nadu's 80th Independence Day event in Chennai. She was seated next to CM C Joseph Vijay's parents and was spotted saluting the CM, who hoisted the flag and addressed the state on the occasion.

Actress Trisha Krishnan was among the notable guests at Tamil Nadu's 80th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on Saturday, where Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hoisted the national flag at the state Secretariat. The actress was seated alongside the Chief Minister's parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Sobha Chandrasekhar.

At one moment, Trisha also appeared saluting as CM Vijay passed by in a jeep, carrying out his official duties. For the day, the actress chose a traditional look as she was dressed in a mustard-gold saree paired with a green blouse, keeping her overall appearance elegant and relatively simple. Her hair was styled in a neat traditional updo adorned with a string of white jasmine flowers, while gold-toned earrings, bangles and other minimal jewellery complemented the outfit.

Besides Trisha and CM Vijay's parents, many other Tamil Nadu ministers and dignitaries were also present at the Independence Day function. At the ceremony, the Tamil Nadu CM hoisted the national flag and further honoured recipients with the state government awards.

The Chief Minister's Office of Tamil Nadu posted on X, "Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr. C. Joseph Vijay, on the occasion of Independence Day, today (15.8.2026) at the Secretariat, Fort St. George bastion in Chennai, hoisted the national flag, delivered a special Independence Day address, and presented awards like the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award..."

CM Vijay's Independence Day Address

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations, Vijay said, "My warm Independence Day greetings to everyone. I pay my respects to each and every freedom fighter who sacrificed their lives for our independence."

Speaking about his government's priorities, Vijay said, "It is our duty to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption. That is what our government is working towards. I sincerely thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to hoist the national flag on the 80th Independence Day at this 376-year-old fort and deliver the Independence Day message."