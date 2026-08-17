Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez revealed they had an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Portugal. The couple, surrounded by their five children, plan to hold a larger celebration with loved ones later, as shared in a Vogue interview.

An Intimate Home Ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have revealed that they chose an intimate wedding ceremony at home, surrounded by their five children, before planning a larger celebration with loved ones later.

As per People magazine, the football star, 41, and Rodriguez, 32, tied the knot in a civil ceremony on August 11 in Cascais, Portugal. A press release obtained by People magazine described the occasion as a "private and intimate moment."

The couple shared details of the ceremony in an interview with Vogue published on Sunday, August 16. The wedding took place in the living room of their home, with their five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughters Alana and Bella, and Ronaldo's 16-year-old son Cristiano Jr, joining them.

Rodriguez explained their choice of venue, telling Vogue that they decided to marry "in the living room of our house here... where we have breakfast, lunch and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives." She added, "In 30 years' time, I want the children to think, 'Something wonderful happened at this table- the wedding vows of our parents.' " Ronaldo responded with a joke about the furniture, saying, "It probably won't be the same table. We might change the decor."

A Meaningful Choice

The couple plan to hold a bigger wedding later to celebrate with their loved ones. According to People magazine, the intimate ceremony was also chosen to mark the 10th anniversary of when Ronaldo and Rodriguez fell in love at a Gucci store.

Rodriguez said the decision reflected how much more meaningful an intimate ceremony felt to her. "When I was a little girl, I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds. And now I'm saying, 'No. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home.' Because castles, houses, islands, horses, cars: We have all of that within reach every day. But something intimate, that's more unusual for us," she told during the interview to Vogue.

Wedding Attire by Gucci

The couple chose Gucci for the occasion. Rodriguez wore a white silk skirt suit with matching satin shoes, while Ronaldo wore a light beige cotton suit with custom loafers. Eva Maria, Alana and Bella wore beige dresses, while Mateo and Cristiano Jr wore white button-up shirts with beige pants.

A Look Back at Their Relationship

Ronaldo had previously shared a photograph of the couple's hands wearing wedding bands on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "CG", with a red heart emoticon.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez experienced "love at first sight" when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina worked as a sales assistant. They made their official red carpet debut together at the FIFA The Best Awards in Zurich. They welcomed their first biological child together, a daughter named Alana Martina. The couple faced heartbreak when their newborn son, Angel (twin brother to Bella Esmeralda), tragically passed away during childbirth.

Ronaldo proposed to Georgina with a massive oval-cut diamond ring, which she announced on Instagram. "Si, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas," she wrote, translating to, "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."

Rodriguez later reflected on Ronaldo's surprise proposal in a December 2025 interview, describing herself as "shocked." "The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind. It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn't open it in the sunlight until the next day," she recalled. (ANI)