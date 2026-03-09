- Home
Actress Trisha Krishnan has reacted strongly after actor R. Parthiban made controversial remarks about her during the Galatta Awards 2024, sparking backlash online and triggering a heated discussion among fans.
Controversy Erupts at Awards Event
A fresh controversy has erupted after comments made by actor R. Parthiban about actress Trisha Krishnan during the Galatta Awards 2024. The remarks quickly sparked debate on social media, with many fans calling them disrespectful. Trisha later responded strongly online, making it clear that she was unhappy with the comments made about her.
Comment About ‘Kundavai’ Sparks Debate
During a segment on stage, Parthiban was asked to share his thoughts about actors and their roles. When a photo of Trisha as Kundavai from Ponniyin Selvan: I appeared, his response surprised many. He said it would be better if “Kundavai stayed inside the house,” implying that stepping out was creating problems, which triggered controversy.
Rumours Add Fuel to the Issue
Many people linked Parthiban’s remark to recent rumours involving Vijay and Trisha. The two were recently seen together at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son. This appearance came amid reports that Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam had allegedly filed for divorce, further fueling speculation online.
Trisha Responds With Strong Message
Soon after the controversy, Trisha posted a firm response on X. Without naming Parthiban, she criticised the remark, saying having a microphone does not make a comment smart or funny. She added that crude words reflect more about the person speaking them. Her post quickly gained thousands of likes and strong support from fans.
