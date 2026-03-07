- Home
Thalapathy Vijay–Sangeetha Divorce Rumours: Trisha Krishnan’s Social Media Post Sparks Online Buzz
Tizhaga Vetri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay is back in the spotlight. Not politics this time, but his personal life. His latest appearance with actress Trisha has sparked divorce speculations with his wife, Sangeetha. Break it down.
Image Credit : X
Wife Sangeetha's divorce rumours:
Actor Vijay, who recently launched his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam for the 2026 elections, is facing a lot of heat. Amidst this, divorce rumours with his wife Sangeetha are doing the rounds again. It's alleged that Sangeetha filed a petition in a Chengalpattu court. In it, she accused Vijay of travelling abroad with an actress, whose name she chose not to reveal publicly but said she would to the judge.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Vijay and Trisha attend a wedding:
The wedding reception for the son of Kalpathi S. Suresh, owner of AGS Cinemas, became a huge talking point in Chennai. The main reason? Actor Vijay and actress Trisha arrived at the event together. Their joint appearance immediately set off a firestorm of discussion on social media.
Image Credit : social media
Trisha in Sangeetha's place:
Vijay and Trisha arrived in the same car to attend the Kalpathi family wedding. They went and wished the newlyweds together. Onlookers also noticed that they were wearing outfits of a similar colour. Usually, Vijay attends such important functions with his wife Sangeetha. Seeing Trisha there instead has led to a lot of debate and criticism from fans.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Comments on social media:
Right after the wedding, Trisha shared a photo of herself in the same dress. She captioned it, "Thank you for always being my go-to people," and tagged her styling team. However, this post has made the divorce rumours even more intense. Many social media users are commenting that because of Vijay's actions and Trisha's words, they feel they have lost trust in the actor.
