Actress Jennifer Runyon, known for her roles in films like 'Ghostbusters' and the TV sitcom 'Charles in Charge', has died at the age of 65, according to Variety. The actress passed away on Friday, March 6, after a brief battle with cancer.

A Friend's Tribute

The news of her death was shared by her close friend, actress Erin Murphy, in an emotional Facebook post. Murphy remembered their friendship and also described Runyon as a "special lady". "So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer," she wrote. "Some people you just know you'll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I'll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children," Murphy added.

Acting Career

According to Variety, Runyon began her acting career in the early 1980s. She made her feature film debut in the 1980 slasher film 'To All a Good Night.' Over the years, she appeared in several popular films and TV shows. In 1984, she had supporting roles in the comedy films 'Up the Creek' and Ghostbusters. She also played Gwendolyn Pierce in the first season of the sitcom 'Charles in Charge' in 1984.

In 1988, she appeared as Cindy Brady in the television movie 'A Very Brady Christmas'. That same year, she starred in the film 'The In Crowd' and was part of the pilot episode of Quantum Leap. Runyon also acted in the comedy film '18 Again!' and made guest appearances on shows such as 'Murder, She Wrote', 'A Man Called Sarge', and 'Beverly Hills, 90210'.

Personal Life

Jennifer Runyon was born on April 1, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois. Her father, Jim Runyon, was a radio announcer and disc jockey, while her mother, Jane Roberts, was an actress. In 1991, she married Todd Corman, a college basketball coach who also worked in film and television production during the sports off-season. The couple had two children, a son named Wyatt and a daughter named Bayley, as per Variety. (ANI)