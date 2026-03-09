- Home
Drew McIntyre’s defeat in the Undisputed WWE Championship match has left fans speculating about his next steps. Here are four possible directions for McIntyre following his setback.
A Self-Imposed Exile
The loss may weigh heavily on McIntyre, prompting him to step away from television for a short period. He could disappear from SmackDown for several weeks to process the emotional fallout. A return just before WrestleMania 42 would allow him to re-enter the spotlight, potentially setting up a major singles match.
Heated Feud With Jacob Fatu
Jacob Fatu’s interference was a key factor in McIntyre’s defeat. This gives the 40-year-old a direct target for his anger. McIntyre could unleash his fury on Fatu, sparking a brutal rivalry on SmackDown. With WrestleMania approaching, WWE may fast-track this feud, positioning McIntyre against The Samoan Werewolf in a marquee showdown.
Targeting Nick Aldis
McIntyre may blame Nick Aldis for forcing him to defend the championship against his wishes. This could lead to a direct feud with the General Manager, with McIntyre vowing to make Aldis’ life miserable. While this rivalry may not culminate in a major match, it could create chaos on SmackDown and eventually tie back into his issues with Jacob Fatu.
Suspension For Attacking A Referee
During the title match, McIntyre’s frustration boiled over when he headbutted referee Dan Engler. Since this was the second time he attacked the official, Nick Aldis could suspend him indefinitely and impose a fine. Such a punishment would remove McIntyre from SmackDown for two to three weeks, before his eventual return to continue his storyline.
