The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is packed with hidden clues. Fans are already spinning wild theories about the plot of Dhurandhar 2 after its intriguing trailer.
Interrogation Scene Sparks Curiosity
The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge opens with IB Director Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan, interrogating a masked man alongside his deputy. Fans believe the mystery figure could be SP Chaudhary Aslam, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt. The tense moment hints that Ajay Sanyal may have a far more important role in Dhurandhar 2 than expected.
Hamza’s Escape Raises Questions
Another gripping moment shows Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, struggling to escape from the rubble of a collapsed building. Fans speculate that the incident may mirror the fate of Javed Khanani, portrayed by Ankit Sagar. The theory suggests the character might die in a similar tragic accident in the film’s storyline.
Revenge Angle in the Story
The trailer hints that gangster Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, may get killed, triggering a revenge plot. His cousin Uzair Baloch, portrayed by Danish Pandor, is believed to step forward seeking justice. Several intense scenes suggest the conflict could escalate into a brutal battle between rival groups.
Mohammad Alam’s Dark Fate
One of the most shocking theories revolves around Mohammad Alam, played by Gaurav Gera. Explosions outside his juice shop and the destruction of nearby locations hint at major violence. Fans believe the character could face the most gruesome fate in the film, possibly linked to a chilling beheading sequence.
Final Showdown Builds Tension
The trailer also teases a massive confrontation between Hamza and Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal. Another scene shows Yalina, portrayed by Sara Arjun, pointing a gun. Fans are divided, some think she targets Hamza, while others believe she may secretly be protecting him during the dramatic climax.
