Malaika Arora's personal life has always made news. The actress has been in the spotlight for several months due to her reported romance with diamond seller Harsh Mehta. A few weeks ago, a photo of them from Rome went viral, with netizens claiming the two were enjoying Valentine's Day together.

However, Malaika has once again captured everyone's attention thanks to a video in which she is seen getting cosy and dancing with Splitsvilla competitor Sorab Bedi. The video has gone viral, and Malaika's chemistry with Sorab is now the talk of the town.