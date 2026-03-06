- Home
There's no doubt that Trisha Krishnan is a fantastic actress. But right now, as her dating rumours with actor Vijay heat up, stories of her past relationships with a line-up of stars are going viral.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Trisha Krishnan
Sure, Trisha Krishnan is a brilliant actress, no two ways about it. But it seems she's broken more hearts than the number of films she's done. With rumours of her and Vijay getting serious, all her old love stories and romances are coming out one by one.
Image Credit : social media
Simbu and Trisha
Simbu and Trisha acted together in 'Alai' and 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa'. The two reportedly fell in love during this time. Back in 2004, people saw Trisha holding hands with Simbu, but they broke up soon after.
Image Credit : social media
Dating Vijay
Between 2004 and 2008, Vijay and Trisha starred together in many superhit films. Back then, news spread that the two were dating. However, the couple eventually went their separate ways.
Image Credit : social media
Kissing with Rana Daggubati
After that, Trisha got into a romantic relationship with 'Baahubali' star Rana Daggubati. Their kissing and intimate photos went viral on social media. Everyone thought they were going to get married, but this relationship also ended.
Image Credit : social media
Link-up with Dhanush
Trisha's name was also linked with actor Dhanush. Photos of them looking very close on several occasions went viral. It was even said that Trisha was the reason for problems in Dhanush and Aishwarya's marriage.
Image Credit : social media
Sudden Engagement
Right when her name was linked with Dhanush, Trisha surprised everyone by getting engaged to Varun Manian in 2015. But reports say that Varun called off the engagement because he was unhappy with her closeness to Dhanush.
Image Credit : social media
Love with Vijay again
Now, Trisha Krishnan's name is once again linked with Vijay. They acted together in the film 'Leo', and photos of them hanging out went viral, though fans denied it. Now, with news of Vijay's wife Sangeetha asking for a divorce, Trisha and Vijay have been spotted at a wedding together, fueling the rumours again.
