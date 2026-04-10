Triptii Dimri becoming the first Indian ambassador for Victoria's Secret is more than just a celebrity endorsement—it’s a cultural milestone. For decades, the brand defined beauty through a narrow Western lens, but this move signals a meaningful shift. By embracing an Indian face, Victoria’s Secret acknowledges the importance of diverse identities and the growing influence of India in global fashion.

This step reflects a broader industry transformation where inclusivity is no longer optional but essential. Triptii’s appointment symbolizes how global brands are now actively expanding their narratives to resonate with audiences beyond traditional markets.