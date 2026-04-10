Rashmika Mandanna Gets Dream Bungalow ‘Serenity’ As Birthday Gift From Father
Actor Rashmika Mandanna had an unforgettable birthday as family love, a surprise bungalow gift, and heartfelt moments with husband Vijay Deverakonda made the celebration deeply emotional
A Birthday Surprise Straight From the Heart
Rashmika Mandanna’s 30th birthday turned extra special when her father surprised her with a stunning bungalow near Virajpet. The home, beautifully named “Serenity,” symbolises peace and warmth, making the moment deeply emotional for the actress.
Intimate Family Celebration
The birthday was celebrated in a close-knit gathering with family members. Away from the glamour and spotlight, Rashmika chose a quiet and meaningful celebration, where the emotional gift became the highlight of the evening.
A New Chapter After Wedding
The celebration came shortly after Rashmika tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26. Their wedding, kept low-key, marked a new phase in their personal lives.
Vijay Deverakonda’s Heartfelt Speech Wins Hearts
At a reception hosted in Coorg, Vijay expressed his admiration for the region and its people. Calling Rashmika a “beautiful Coorgi woman,” he shared how much he cherishes both her and her roots, leaving guests emotional.
A Special Birthday Tribute From Vijay
Adding to the celebrations, Vijay shared a behind-the-scenes video from Rashmika’s film Ranabaali, showcasing her transformation into the character Jayamma. His sweet caption and birthday message reflected his admiration and love for her craft.
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