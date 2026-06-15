As football fans prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the focus isn’t only on the pitch. It’s also on the players’ personal lives. French football player Kylian Mbappé is presently in the limelight for his alleged relationship with Spanish actress Ester Expósito.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws worldwide interest, French football superstar Kylian Mbappé's personal life has become a hot topic. The Real Madrid attacker has been connected to Spanish actress Ester Expósito several times, piquing the interest of fans across the world. While neither has publicly acknowledged their connection, subsequent sightings have increased curiosity.

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Who Is Esther Expósito?

Ester Expósito, a Spanish actress, was born in Madrid on January 26, 2000. She rocketed to worldwide prominence for her portrayal of Carla Rosón in Netflix's smash-hit teen drama Elite, which established her as one of Spain's most recognisable young stars. Since then, she has acted in a number of hit films, including Someone Has to Die, Bandidos, and Lost In the Night.

How Did the Mbappé Dating Rumours Begin?

Rumours tying Expósito and Mbappé initially surfaced earlier this year, when the two were purportedly sighted together in Paris and then Madrid. According to reports, they were seen spending private time together, and subsequent photos from Ibiza fuelled suspicion of a potential romance.

Despite the mounting excitement, Mbappé and Expósito have kept their romance private.

A Rising Star Beyond Netflix

Beyond Elite, Expósito has emerged as one of Spain's most influential young celebrities. Her success extends beyond acting, to fashion and social media, where she has a big global following.

In 2026, she won the coveted Golden Nymph Award for Most Promising Talent at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, solidifying her status as one of Europe's hottest entertainment stars.

Why are fans talking about her during the World Cup?

With Mbappé heading France's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, curiosity about his personal life has grown. Recent vacation images and public appearances with Expósito have made international news, prompting many football fans to look up more on the actress.

The combination of football's biggest player and one of Spain's most popular actresses has resulted in a celebrity coupling that continues to dominate online discourse.

The relationship is not yet proven.

While several rumours and photos have fuelled romantic conjecture, neither Mbappé nor Expósito have openly acknowledged their relationship. For the time being, the connection is still a rumour, but fan curiosity shows no signs of waning.