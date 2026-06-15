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- Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja Starrer Jumps 17%, Nears Rs 70 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja Starrer Jumps 17%, Nears Rs 70 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja’s action-packed entertainer Blast registered a healthy rise in collections on its third Sunday, reflecting sustained audience interest. The film witnessed a notable jump over Saturday’s earnings
Blast Registers Strong Sunday Growth
Blast earned an estimated Rs 2.65 crore net in India on its 18th day, marking a 17.3 percent increase from the Rs 2.26 crore collected on Saturday. The upward trend indicates that the film is still drawing audiences despite entering its third week in theatres.
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The movie has now accumulated Rs 46.65 crore net across India. With consistent footfalls and positive word-of-mouth, the action entertainer has managed to maintain momentum even after the initial release buzz.
Worldwide Total Approaches Rs 70 Crore
The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 53.64 crore. Overseas markets have also contributed steadily, adding Rs 14.05 crore gross to the overall tally.
As a result, Blast has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 67.69 crore. The film had wrapped up its opening week with Rs 25.78 crore net in India, and its continued theatrical run has helped it comfortably cross the Rs 46 crore mark domestically.
Tamil Version Drives Business Across Key Markets
The Tamil version remained the primary revenue driver on Day 18, contributing Rs 2.45 crore net, while the Telugu version added Rs 20 lakh. Together, both versions strengthened the film’s overall box office performance.
Tamil Nadu emerged as the biggest market, generating around Rs 1.95 crore gross on Sunday. Kerala followed with Rs 70 lakh gross, while Karnataka contributed Rs 18 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added another Rs 20 lakh gross to the collection tally.
The film also recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 29.25 percent on Sunday, reflecting steady audience turnout across theatres.
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