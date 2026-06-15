Blast earned an estimated Rs 2.65 crore net in India on its 18th day, marking a 17.3 percent increase from the Rs 2.26 crore collected on Saturday. The upward trend indicates that the film is still drawing audiences despite entering its third week in theatres.

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The movie has now accumulated Rs 46.65 crore net across India. With consistent footfalls and positive word-of-mouth, the action entertainer has managed to maintain momentum even after the initial release buzz.