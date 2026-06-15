Orry Awatramani has taken a fresh dig at Dhruv Rathee over his selective narratives. He even called Rathee anti-national on a podcast. Keep scrolling to know more.

Orry Awatramani is one of the most loved social media stars, and there's no denying that. He keeps posting stunning pictures online with his celeb friends. He is open-minded, outspoken, and often unserious. But not this time. Yes, Orry has reignited his public feud with YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee. Yes, taking a fresh jibe at him, Orry called Dhruv anti-national. He also claimed that Rathee only discusses problems that go well with his narrative.

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Orry Takes A Fresh Dig At Dhruv Rathee

Orry recently marked his presence on the KK Create podcast. Wherein he spoke openly about Dhruv, stating that he does not like him. Orry said, "I don’t like him, and I don’t like him because he used me as a thumbnail on his video, so I got tricked into watching his video, and I was there for two seconds. You used me as clickbait and tricked me into watching a 20-minute video, which is not even about me. That was torture for me.”

He also claimed that Rathee only pushes one-sided, selective narratives. “I feel he covers topics very conveniently when it fits his narrative. I don't know what his topics are exactly because I don't follow everything, but he'll say something weird that doesn't make sense, and when he should be covering something, he just won't cover it. I just don't like the guy. Either you look bad, or your AI looks cheap,” Orry added.

Orry also revealed the nickname he uses for Dhruv, mentioning that he calls Dhruv Rathee “'Dhruv t**ti'. I saw that somewhere online, and I can't leave it”.

About The Old Feud Between Orry And Dhruv

Talking about the old feud between Orry and Dhruv, it happened when Orry came out in support of his friend, the actor Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. Rathee had released a video titled THE FAKE BEAUTY of Bollywood actors and had claimed that the Peddi actress had gone under the knife. Orry took a stand for Janhvi and called him 'anti-nationalist.'