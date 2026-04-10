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O’ Romeo OTT Release: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's Dark Love Story Now Streaming on THIS OTT
O' Romeo OTT Release: After a mixed theatrical run, O’ Romeo arrives on OTT, bringing its dark mix of love, crime and obsession to a wider audience as Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri headline this intense Mumbai underworld drama
OTT Release Date & Streaming Details
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo has officially made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. While the film was earlier available on rent, it is now streaming for all subscribers from April 10.
The romantic thriller first hit theatres on February 13, 2026, during the Valentine’s weekend. Despite a mixed critical reception, the film managed to generate curiosity for its bold narrative and stylised storytelling. Its OTT release is expected to give it a second life among viewers who prefer gritty crime dramas at home.
Plot: A Love Story Wrapped in Crime & Revenge
Set in the turbulent backdrop of 1995 Mumbai, O’ Romeo tells the story of Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor. His intense love for Afsha, portrayed by Triptii Dimri, gradually turns into a dangerous obsession.
As emotions spiral, Afsha pulls Ustara into a deadly mission—asking him to eliminate four men connected to her tragic past, including a powerful don operating from overseas.
Inspired by S. Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film explores themes of blind devotion, revenge and the blurred line between love and violence. The narrative builds tension through betrayal, ambition and emotional conflict.
Cast & Characters: A Power-Packed Ensemble
Alongside its lead pair, the film boasts a strong supporting cast that adds depth to its underworld setting.
Nana Patekar as DCP Ismail Khan
Avinash Tiwary as Jalaluddin Shah
Tamannaah Bhatia as Rabia
Disha Patani as Julie
Farida Jalal as Dadi
With layered performances and a dark, atmospheric tone, the film blends romance with crime, making it appealing to fans of intense, character-driven stories.
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