Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo has officially made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. While the film was earlier available on rent, it is now streaming for all subscribers from April 10.

The romantic thriller first hit theatres on February 13, 2026, during the Valentine’s weekend. Despite a mixed critical reception, the film managed to generate curiosity for its bold narrative and stylised storytelling. Its OTT release is expected to give it a second life among viewers who prefer gritty crime dramas at home.