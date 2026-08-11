Kamal Haasan and CM C Joseph Vijay welcomed the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution mandating the State Song, Tamil Thai Vazhthu, be sung first at events. Haasan called it a commendable move to uphold state rights and cultural identity.

Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has welcomed the Tamil Nadu Assembly's unanimous resolution mandating that the State Song, Tamil Thai Vazhthu, be sung first at government events, educational institutions and other public functions across the state.

Haasan, who is also the leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, described the move as "heartening and commendable" and called for the state to continue its approach of standing firm on its rights and cultural identity. Reacting to the resolution on X, Haasan wrote, "It is heartening and commendable that the Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution stating that the invocation to Tamil Thaai should be sung first at government events; this trend of not yielding state rights must continue."

Political Leaders Welcome Resolution

The resolution, passed on August 10, reaffirms a practice that dates back to a government order issued in 1970. It also follows the official recognition of Tamil Thai Vazhthu as Tamil Nadu's State Song in 2021.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also welcomed the resolution, saying it reflected the importance of Tamil language, culture and civilisation. Thanking political parties for their unanimous support, Vijay said, "Tamil is not merely a language; it is a thought-culture-civilisation, and moreover, Tamil is our life; Tamil is our emotion--this is what our Tamil Nadu government has fully realised."

He further described the resolution as "the highest tribute offered to Mother Tamil", adding, "This day, on which this resolution has been passed, will endure forever in the history of Tamil Nadu."

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Vijay said Tamil Thai Vazhthu must receive the highest priority in the state. "Tamil means pride, Tamil means power. The moment you say 'Tamil', the entire Tamil Nadu will come together and stand as one. Tamil Thai Vazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu. Giving first place to Tamil Thai Vazhthu is our state right," he said.

Background and Details of the Resolution

The resolution was supported by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Congress.

Historical Origins

According to the resolution, Tamil Thai Vazhthu, meaning the Invocation to Mother Tamil, traces its origins to Manonmaniam, a 1891 play written by scholar Manonmaniam Sundaranar. A government order dated November 23, 1970, directed that the song be sung first at government functions. On December 12, 2021, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was officially accorded the status of Tamil Nadu's State Song, with its singing made mandatory before programmes at educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions in the state.

Recent Context

The latest resolution comes amid observations made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in a July 9 letter concerning the singing of the State Song, including guidance on song sequencing that referred to Vande Mataram.

The State Song is regarded as an expression of respect for the Tamil language and its ancient heritage. (ANI)