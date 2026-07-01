The new 'Ladies and Ladies' teaser for Yash's 'Toxic' is making everyone ask one question: is the story about Yash versus his heroines? The promo, which introduces all five leading ladies, has seriously upped the excitement for the film.

Rocking Star's Toxic: The 'Ladies & Ladies' Special!

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

From Sandalwood to Bollywood and even Hollywood, the whole world has been eagerly waiting for any news about Rocking Star Yash's next big film, 'Toxic'. Every single update about this movie creates history. And now, the newly released 'Ladies Special' teaser has become a massive sensation. It seems Raaya's empire is about to get a major shake-up with the entry of five powerful women.

Kids, Please Don't Watch: A Warning from Rocking Star!

A gang of girls is all set to shine in Raaya's kingdom.

The film's new teaser is out, and it starts with a very stern warning. The makers have clearly stated, 'Don't show this teaser to children, and adults, watch at your own risk'. If the team itself is giving such a warning, you can only imagine the level of bloodshed, violence, and brutal action the movie will have.

But this time, the ones challenging Yash and his empire are a gang of ladies! The teaser gives us a glimpse of their beauty, but also their hidden cruelty and action-packed avatars, which is enough to give anyone goosebumps.

Ganga, Nadia, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Melissa..!

Raaya's Love & War With Five Beauties

The biggest plus point of 'Toxic' is its cast of five powerhouse heroines. The team had already revealed their character posters, and now, this teaser shows them in their killer looks.

First up is Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who is playing a powerful character named 'Ganga'. Her action scenes and intense look are pure fire. Then there's Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani as 'Nadia', looking ultra-glamorous and equally mysterious.

Our very own Sandalwood gem, Rukmini Vasanth, isn't playing a soft role here. She has surprised everyone by appearing as 'Melissa', a rebel lady.

Joining them are Huma Qureshi as the cunning 'Elizabeth' and Tara Sutaria as the bold and dangerous 'Rebecca', making the teaser even more impactful. Besides them, some international actresses are also part of the story.

In some scenes, Yash is seen playfully interacting with these heroines, while in others, the very same women are plotting to take his life.

The teaser's climax glimpse is the ultimate highlight. Hundreds of women, all dressed in similar outfits, have declared war on Yash. There is no mercy, no kindness. A particularly shocking scene shows Yash mercilessly putting a gun in a woman's mouth and shooting, which is sure to stun the audience.

Watching the teaser, you can't help but wonder if the storyline is going to be Yash versus the heroines. This 'Ladies and Ladies' teaser has truly set the internet on fire! By introducing five heroines, it has increased the film's hype five times over, making fans wait desperately for the next update.