Jacqueline Fernandez has built a successful Bollywood career through films, music videos, brand endorsements and business ventures. As of 2026, her estimated net worth is around $10 million, approximately ₹84 crore. Her income comes from acting, endorsements, appearances and ventures including fashion and hospitality.

Jacqueline Fernandez has established herself as one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses, with a career spanning films, music videos, brand endorsements and business ventures. Over the years, her growing popularity and commercial success have contributed significantly to her wealth.

As of 2026, Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth is estimated at around $10 million, which is approximately ₹84 crore. However, celebrity net-worth figures are generally estimates, as exact details of personal investments, assets, earnings and taxes are not publicly disclosed.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Sources of Income

Acting remains one of Jacqueline’s major sources of income. She made her Bollywood debut with Aladin in 2009 and went on to appear in several successful films, including Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and Race 3. Jacqueline has reportedly charged around ₹3–4 crore per film, although her remuneration can vary depending on the project, role and other professional commitments.

Apart from films, endorsements and promotional appearances form another important part of her earnings. Her strong popularity and social media following have helped her become associated with several major brands.

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Jacqueline Fernandez’s Business Ventures

The actress has also ventured into business outside the film industry. She has been associated with the fashion brand Just F, launched in collaboration with Mojostar. She also owns Kaema Sutra, a restaurant in Colombo, Sri Lanka.These ventures, along with her acting career and brand associations, have added multiple income streams to her portfolio.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Rise in Bollywood

Born in Manama, Bahrain, Jacqueline began her career as a model and represented Sri Lanka at the Miss Universe pageant, winning the Miss Universe Sri Lanka title in 2006. She entered Bollywood with Aladin and gradually gained recognition through commercially successful films. Her performances in movies such as Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2 and Kick helped establish her as a prominent name in mainstream Hindi cinema.

With her continued work in films, music videos, endorsements and business, Jacqueline Fernandez remains one of the most recognisable faces in the Indian entertainment industry.

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