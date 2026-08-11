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Inside Suniel Shetty’s Khandala Home: Stunning Green Retreat With Infinity Pool, Valley Views
Suniel Shetty’s Khandala home is more than a luxurious getaway. Surrounded by greenery, mountains and a flowing brook, the stunning retreat blends natural beauty, thoughtful design and cherished family memories
A Home Designed To Blend With Nature
One of the first things that stands out about Suniel Shetty’s Khandala property is how naturally it fits into its surroundings. Instead of overpowering the landscape, the architecture works around it.
Greenery and earthy red tones dominate the interiors and exteriors, creating a colour palette inspired by the hillside itself. Wooden elements add warmth to the expansive spaces, while large open areas allow the surrounding landscape to become part of the home.
About The Property
The property sits on the edge of a cliff and offers spectacular views of the Karjat valley. During the monsoon, clouds roll across the hills, adding another layer of drama to the already picturesque setting.
The landscaping is equally personal. Suniel and his wife Mana Shetty have spent years nurturing the property and planting trees and plants around the estate. A small brook flowing along one side of the home adds to its peaceful atmosphere.
Boulders, Wooden Beams And An Open Roof Add Character
The Khandala home is filled with design details that make it feel different from a conventional luxury villa.
The architecture was created around the natural landscape rather than forcing nature to make way for construction. Some of the existing boulders on the hillside have been retained and incorporated into the living spaces.
Wood is another important element throughout the property. Even old railroad beams have reportedly been repurposed to create a walkway leading towards the dining area, giving the space a rustic yet sophisticated character.
There is also a room with a roof that can open up towards the sky. At night, the design allows the family to look directly at the stars, turning a simple evening at home into an experience.
The property also features an infinity pool, with a life-size Buddha statue overlooking the water. Together, the pool, greenery and statue create one of the most tranquil corners of the house.
Rather than relying solely on expensive décor, the home gets its personality from natural materials, thoughtful architecture and the landscape surrounding it.
A Family Home Filled With Memories
Perhaps the most beautiful aspect of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala retreat is the emotional connection the family has with it.
Suniel and Mana have spent years building and nurturing the property. Their children have also grown up spending time there, turning the house into a place filled with memories rather than simply another luxury address.
For Suniel, the retreat also brings back memories of his own childhood. The sounds of the trees, fresh air and natural surroundings remind him of a simpler life away from the constant rush of Mumbai.
That personal connection is what gives the home its warmth. Despite its expansive spaces and luxurious setting, the property does not feel detached or excessively glamorous.
Instead, it feels lived-in, rooted and deeply personal.
For Suniel Shetty, the Khandala home appears to represent exactly what a house should be — a place where family memories are created, nature is respected and the past remains connected to the present.
And perhaps that is what makes this celebrity home stand apart. Beyond the infinity pool, breathtaking valley views and carefully designed interiors, there is a genuine sense of belonging here.
Much like Suniel Shetty himself, the home remains connected to its roots.
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