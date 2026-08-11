The Khandala home is filled with design details that make it feel different from a conventional luxury villa.

The architecture was created around the natural landscape rather than forcing nature to make way for construction. Some of the existing boulders on the hillside have been retained and incorporated into the living spaces.

Wood is another important element throughout the property. Even old railroad beams have reportedly been repurposed to create a walkway leading towards the dining area, giving the space a rustic yet sophisticated character.

There is also a room with a roof that can open up towards the sky. At night, the design allows the family to look directly at the stars, turning a simple evening at home into an experience.

The property also features an infinity pool, with a life-size Buddha statue overlooking the water. Together, the pool, greenery and statue create one of the most tranquil corners of the house.

Rather than relying solely on expensive décor, the home gets its personality from natural materials, thoughtful architecture and the landscape surrounding it.