Farhan Akhtar’s cryptic remark about actors quitting films shortly before shoots has sparked speculation online, with fans wondering if his “pattern nowadays” comment was aimed at Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit.

Farhan Akhtar’s recent comment about Saif Ali Khan’s near-exit from Dil Chahta Hai has sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering if the filmmaker was indirectly referring to Ranveer Singh’s reported departure from Don 3. While Farhan did not name Ranveer or the film, his remark about the situation being a “pattern nowadays” has caught attention.

Farhan Akhtar Recalls Saif Ali Khan’s Exit Scare

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India at the Monsoon Film Festival, Farhan recalled the stressful situation he faced before the shoot of Dil Chahta Hai. According to the filmmaker, Saif Ali Khan faced a date clash with another project after its schedule changed, putting his participation in the film at risk.

Farhan revealed that the incident happened close to the planned shoot, when the pre-production was already complete and sets were being constructed. He admitted that he was devastated at the thought of losing Saif because he could not imagine anyone else playing the role.

He also recalled how Aamir Khan encouraged him to convince Saif to stay with the project, telling him there was no time to find another actor. Eventually, Saif remained with the film, and Dil Chahta Hai went ahead with its original cast.

Did Farhan Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh?

While narrating the incident, Farhan mentioned that Saif’s possible exit came shortly before filming and added, “which seems to be a pattern nowadays.” The interviewer laughed, prompting Farhan to respond, “Not just with me,” followed by, “Aisa bhi hota hai.”

The comment has led fans to connect it with the controversy surrounding Don 3. Ranveer Singh, who was announced as the new Don in 2023, later exited the project following reported delays and scheduling issues. The development reportedly led to a fallout involving Ranveer and Farhan’s Excel Entertainment.

However, Farhan did not directly mention Ranveer Singh or Don 3 during the conversation. His comments therefore remain open to interpretation, with the apparent reference being based entirely on fan speculation.

Farhan also reflected on casting, saying he believes films have a “destiny” when it comes to the actors who eventually become part of them. According to him, a role and an actor connect when they resonate with the same energy.