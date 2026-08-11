In this personal review, the ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 28 is praised as a dependable daily shoe. It excels in all-day comfort and stability for easy runs, but isn't for speed. It's a great investment for those seeking a back-to-basics pair.

Sometimes, I find the process of buying a new pair of running shoes quite funny. Brands make tall claims, cover your social media feeds, and even have celebs aggressively endorsing them. However, unless you try them extensively, which is almost impossible at the time of buying, there's always a 50 per cent chance they will fail to deliver on their promises.

So, when I wanted a pair of running shoes without burning a chunky hole in my pocket, I picked up the ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 28. I have a few pairs of running shoes from the brand and have been impressed by the quality and technology they offer. I picked these shoes up specifically for running. I was wrong. Let me tell you all about these shoes after testing them for months, and why I was wrong about their limitations.

The tech to boost performance

ASICS has made some pretty interesting shifts with these shoes, swapping out the previous FF Blast+ foam for their newer FF Blast Max, which I believe is the same foam used in the wildly popular Novablast 5. They have tucked away PureGEL Technology in the heel to absorb shock and soften my landings. There's no traditional thick slab of heavy rubber here; instead, ASICS has used a rubberized EVA foam called FLUIDRIDE for the outsole that helps keep the shoe's weight down. Plus, there's a small patch of AHAR LO rubber on the heel for durability in high-wear zones.

Image courtesy: ASICS

Comfort and fit

These shoes excel in comfort. The mesh upper is quite breathable and has slightly more room in the toe box. The upper wrap is also significantly improved with the new lace loops, and it features a comfortable gusseted tongue. Depending on the size you choose, they weigh around 270g and feel surprisingly light. For me, the standout feature is the lasting 'fresh feel'. I can wear these shoes for a morning run and keep them on all day without feeling fatigued or stuffy.

The ride

The foam's softness is denser and firmer, and I like that a lot. The way ASICS has structured these shoes makes sense as there is no insane level of bounce, making my walking- and especially running- a delight, as it offers the right amount of pace and acceleration. They deliver a more grounded, and stable ride that absorbs impact beautifully, which is perfect for recovery days and long, slow miles. Because of this, I don't recommend them to anyone looking for high-tempo or speed workouts. Also, the outsole may wear down faster if you run on rough terrain and are a heavy heel striker. Plus, I wish the traction were a little better on slick surfaces.

Image courtesy: ASICS

In the end

If you are looking for an aggressive, springy shoe for speedwork, you might want to look elsewhere. But if you want a back-to-basics, highly dependable daily pair of running shoes that coddles your feet, then the ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 28 is a very good investment. So, yes, I was wrong about these shoes as they are not just for running but also offer all-day comfort. These shoes do exactly what they're supposed to do: protecting my legs on easy runs and offering effortless comfort for all-day wear. I recommend the Cold Moss/Vital Green colour option, as it looks the best. They are currently priced at Rs 12,999.

My rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology, and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)