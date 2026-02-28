The much-anticipated film Toxic has now shifted gears into its music promotions. After two high-impact teasers that reportedly created records, the makers have announced that the first song, “Tabahi,” will release on March 2.

The lyrical video is expected to draw significant attention from fans who have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the film’s soundtrack. The announcement has further amplified excitement around the project, which is already one of the most talked-about releases of the year.