- Home
- Entertainment
- Spirit Update: Fans Spot Aishwarya Desai With Prabhas and Vivek Oberoi in Latest Poster
Spirit Update: Fans Spot Aishwarya Desai With Prabhas and Vivek Oberoi in Latest Poster
The new poster of Spirit starring Prabhas is creating a buzz, featuring villain Vivek Oberoi and a mystery girl, Aishwarya Desai, sparking curiosity among fans.
Mystery girl shines in the new 'Spirit' poster
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new poster for 'Spirit' features an actress alongside Vivek Oberoi who has grabbed everyone's attention. This actress in black sunglasses is none other than Aishwarya Desai. As soon as the poster went viral, everyone started talking about her.
Who is 'Spirit' actress Aishwarya Desai?
According to IMDb, Aishwarya Desai is an Indian-American actress and model. She has been a part of films like 'Gully Boy' and 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai'. Besides these, she has also worked in a short film called 'Rat In The Kitchen'.
Also Read: Spirit Update: Vivek Oberoi’s Powerful Look Unveiled in Prabhas’s Action Thriller
Social media interest in Aishwarya Desai grows
Aishwarya currently has 41,000 followers on Instagram. But after the 'Spirit' poster, her popularity is expected to shoot up. Fans are curious to know just how important her role will be in this massive project.
What is Aishwarya Desai's character in 'Spirit'?
In the 'Spirit' poster, Aishwarya is seen in black sunglasses, sitting at a table with some white powder on it. There's speculation that she might be playing a drug addict. However, the real suspense will only be clear after the film's release.
Spirit Release Date and Casting Update
'Spirit' is set to release on March 7, 2027, during the Eid weekend. The film stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai will also have important roles. Earlier, Deepika Padukone's name was doing the rounds, but according to reports, she left the film after demanding an 8-hour shift, and Triptii was brought in as her replacement.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.