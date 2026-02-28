'Spirit' is set to release on March 7, 2027, during the Eid weekend. The film stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai will also have important roles. Earlier, Deepika Padukone's name was doing the rounds, but according to reports, she left the film after demanding an 8-hour shift, and Triptii was brought in as her replacement.