- Yash’s Stunning Transformation For ‘Toxic’ — Wife Radhika Pandit’s Sweet Moment Goes Viral
Rocking Star Yash has finally said goodbye to his famous long beard for his next film, 'Toxic'. A making video of his new look has gone viral, and fans are now super curious if this means he has a double role in the movie.
The 'Toxic' buzz is real!
Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic' has already created a massive buzz. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch it. The teaser and posters have built up a lot of hype, and now a making video of Yash shaving his beard has gone viral.
Radhika says goodbye to the beard
Yash had kept his beard for many years, but now he's finally letting it go. Just before the shave, his wife, actress Radhika Pandit, touched his beard and said, 'Finally, this beard and this long hair are getting liberation'.
Is Yash playing a double role?
Rumours are strong that Yash is playing a double role in 'Toxic', and this new clean-shaven look seems to confirm it. The film's team also claimed they shot it like a Hollywood movie, so everyone's expecting it to be a huge success.
Mark your calendars for 'Toxic'!
The film 'Toxic' is set for a worldwide release on March 19, for the Ugadi festival. In the video, hairstylist Vijay Vikhyath is seen giving Yash his new look. A glimpse of the film was first revealed on Yash's birthday, January 8, introducing him as 'Raya'. The teaser, which dropped on February 20, got mixed reactions, with many criticising the 'dancing car' scene.
Meet 'Ticket', Yash's new avatar
The teaser showed Yash in different avatars. Later, on February 21, a new poster was released with the line 'Rocking star Yash as Ticket'. It showed the actor in a much younger look. This new styling video is for the 'Ticket' character.
A star-studded female cast!
The film has a huge female cast, finally answering fans' questions. Rukmini Vasanth plays Melissa, Nayanthara is Ganga, Kiara Advani is Nadia, Huma Qureshi is Elizabeth, and Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca. With such a big lineup, it's unlikely there's just one heroine. Geethu Mohandas is directing the film, which is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
