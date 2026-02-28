The makers of 'Spirit' unveiled a new poster introducing Vivek Oberoi's character, seen in a menacing dark robe with a sword. The poster also features Aishwarya Desai. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

Vivek Oberoi's First Look Unveiled

The makers have unveiled a fresh look from the world of 'Spirit', introducing Vivek Oberoi's character to the fans. On Thursday, the makers dropped a new poster of the film, showing Vivek Oberoi in a never-before-seen avatar, commanding a powerful screen presence. The actor can be seen dressed in a dark robe, paired with a pair of sunglasses. He also holds a sword while exuding a confident, menacing aura. Vivek Oberoi also shared the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, "A mystery buried in shadows and eyes that remember the darkest secrets." https://www.instagram.com/p/DVQoXARibLt/

Also featured in the poster is Aishwarya Desai, a fresh face expected to bring an intriguing energy to the story.

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's Look

Earlier in January, the makers announced the film's release date. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X to announce that Spirit will arrive in theatres in March this year. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTklai2CB6x/

The release date followed the unveiling of the first-look poster featuring Triptii Dimri and Prabhas, which was shared on New Year's Day. The poster shared by the makers earlier showed Prabhas standing shirtless with his back to the camera. He had visible bruises and wounds, with bandages tied around his shoulder, back, and hands. With long hair, a thick beard, and a moustache, many fans said his look reminded them of Ranbir Kapoor from Vanga's earlier film Animal. Triptii Dimri is also seen in the poster, besides Prabhas, as he holds a glass in his hands. https://www.instagram.com/p/DS8Bz5Wkotp/

More About 'Spirit'

Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The film is set to release in eight languages on March 5, 2027. (ANI)