Sangeeta, wife of Vijay, hails from a Sri Lankan Tamil family. Her father, Sorna Lingam, is reportedly a well-established businessman based in the UK, involved in export-import ventures.

Interestingly, Sangeeta was once an ardent fan of Vijay. During one of his film shoots in Chennai, she travelled from abroad to meet him. Their first meeting reportedly sparked a relationship that soon turned serious.

After informing their families, the couple tied the knot in 1999 in a Christian wedding ceremony attended by relatives, industry personalities, and fans. They have two children — son Jason Sanjay, who is pursuing a career in filmmaking, and daughter Divya Shasha, who is studying in London.