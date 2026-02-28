Geeta Govindam is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Parasuram and produced by GA2 Pictures. The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Made on a modest budget of around ₹5 crore, it went on to collect approximately ₹132 crore worldwide, becoming a blockbuster and strengthening their on-screen chemistry in the eyes of audiences.

Dear Comrade (2019)

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, was a romantic action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Shruti Ramachandran. Despite being mounted on a larger budget of around ₹35 crore, the film earned close to ₹37 crore at the box office and failed to meet expectations commercially.

Work in Bollywood

Apart from their Telugu films, both actors have also explored Hindi cinema. Rashmika Mandanna has featured in multiple Bollywood projects and gained recognition among North Indian audiences. Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, made his Hindi debut with one film, which unfortunately did not perform well at the box office.

As they enter a new phase in their personal lives, fans are keen to see whether their future collaborations will recreate the magic of their earlier blockbuster.