In the new look, Vivek Oberoi appears wealthy, standing on a sofa with a sword and cigar, while actress Aishwarya Desai sits in front of him. The scene raises questions about the plot and his role. Audiences are eager to see how this dynamic unfolds in the story, suggesting a major twist or power play.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Once Spoke About Joining Politics, Her Old Statements Go Viral Again