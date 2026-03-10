Toxic Delayed Due to Dhurandhar 2 Clash? Here’s the Real Reason Behind Yash’s Film
Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic has been postponed, sparking rumours of a clash with Dhurandhar 2. However, reports reveal the delay is mainly due to planned reshoots and improvements.
Delay Leaves Fans Disappointed
The postponement of Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic has left fans disappointed. The movie was initially scheduled to release on March 19, but the team recently pushed the date. The official reason cited was the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which could impact international distribution and promotions.
Clash With Dhurandhar 2 Rumours
Many in the film industry speculated that the delay might be linked to the massive hype around Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, which is also set to release on the same date. The sequel has generated strong buzz, especially in North India and overseas. However, reports suggest that the postponement has nothing to do with fear of a box office clash.
Reshoots and Creative Changes
Insiders say the real reason behind the delay is that the makers want to refine the film further. There are reports that certain scenes will be reshot to enhance the overall quality. Since the release date has been pushed, the team is using the extra time to improve the final cut and ensure the film meets expectations.
Yash’s Focus on Perfection
Yash is not only the lead actor but also a co-writer and co-producer of the film, making him deeply involved in the project. After spending nearly four years on Toxic since the success of KGF 2, he wants every detail to be perfect. The film is planned for release in multiple Indian languages as well as English, and fans can now expect it to arrive in theatres on June 4.
