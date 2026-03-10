Who Is Vanshika? Meet Kuldeep Yadav’s Bride-to-Be Who Works at LIC India Employee
Indian cricket team's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to get married! He's tying the knot with his girlfriend and childhood friend, Vanshika. Pictures of the couple are already going viral on social media.
Image Credit : Social Media
Team India's T20 World Cup winner, Kuldeep Yadav, is starting a new chapter in his life. He is all set to marry his girlfriend and fiancée, Vanshika, this week. As their pictures go viral, everyone's asking: Who is Kuldeep's bride-to-be? We've got all the details for you.
Image Credit : instagram
According to media reports, Kuldeep Yadav's wedding will take place at a luxury resort in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The ceremony will be a private affair with just close family and friends. After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception on March 17 at the Centurum Hotel in Lucknow, with many stars from cricket, films, and politics expected to attend.
Image Credit : X/mufaddal_vohra
Kuldeep is marrying his childhood friend, who has also been his long-time girlfriend. The couple got engaged last year in Lucknow. Their wedding was originally fixed for November 2025, but they had to push the date forward because of Kuldeep's packed cricket calendar.
Image Credit : instagram
So, who is Kuldeep Yadav's bride-to-be, Vanshika? She is originally from Uttar Pradesh. By profession, Vanshika works at the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). It's India's number one insurance company, a household name where almost every Indian has likely invested in a policy.
Image Credit : facebook
Vanshika, who was born in Kanpur's Shyam Nagar area, has a strong educational background. After finishing her schooling, she went to Australia for higher studies. She completed her master's degree from a college there.
Image Credit : Getty
It is being reported that Kuldeep's father, Ram Singh Yadav, personally invited Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the wedding and reception on March 8. The Chief Minister has reportedly confirmed that he will attend the functions.
