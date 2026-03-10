The story of 'Punch', a newborn monkey abandoned by his mother and harassed by his group, getting consolation from a toy doll moved the globe. Lisa from BLACKPINK visited him, and the photos are going viral.

Pictures of K-pop superstar Lisa from the world-famous band BLACKPINK meeting a baby monkey named 'Punch' are going viral everywhere. Punch himself is a huge social media star with millions of fans. During a trip to Japan, Lisa made a special visit to the Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo just to see this little celebrity.

The story of Punch, who was abandoned by his mother and left all alone, had already become a huge talking point online. To show her support, Lisa even brought a toy that looked exactly like the orange one Punch always carries, which is sold as the 'IKEA Orangutan toy'. Following the zoo's safety rules, Lisa spent time with Punch from outside his enclosure, holding up the toy and taking pictures.

Who is this Punch?

Punch is a Japanese macaque monkey, and his life has been tough from the start. He was born in July 2025, and his mother abandoned him right after birth. He was left alone in the zoo's 'Monkey Mountain', a large enclosure with many other monkeys. The bigger monkeys started bullying and isolating little Punch. To help him cope with the loneliness, the zookeepers gave him a doll. That doll soon became his whole world. Videos of Punch constantly hugging his toy made animal lovers across the globe very emotional.

Lisa's Visit and the Global Buzz

Ever since Lisa came to comfort Punch, the number of visitors to the zoo has shot up. The zoo is now seeing twice as many people as on a normal weekend, all wanting to see Punch. After Lisa shared pictures of Punch on her Instagram story, fans started pouring in not just from Japan but from other countries too. The crowd grew so large that the authorities had to impose a limit on the number of visitors.

Lisa's visit also led to something else. The sales of IKEA's orangutan dolls, which Punch is always seen with, have gone through the roof in Japan, America, and South Korea. Many people are buying these dolls to show their love for Punch.

Punch is a Happy Monkey Now

There's more good news. It seems Punch is finally overcoming his loneliness. The zoo has released new videos showing him playing and interacting with other monkeys. The older monkeys have started to accept him and are even seen cuddling him. You can follow his story on social media with the hashtag #HangInTherePunch.

Fans are applauding Lisa for taking time out of her busy schedule for something so sweet. This K-pop star has once again shown her love for animals and her simple, down-to-earth nature.