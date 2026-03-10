Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a clip from 'The Great Gambler', calling 'Oh Diwano Dil Samhalo' her personal favorite song. She recalled the styling and candidly admitted that she was never a formally trained dancer.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took a nostalgic walk down memory lane this week, sharing a candid reflection on her dancing days in Hindi cinema while revisiting a memorable song from her 1979 film 'The Great Gambler.' Posting a video snippet of the song 'Oh Diwano Dil Samhalo' on Instagram, Zeenat described the track as her personal favourite from the film, even though the romantic number 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani' became the most widely loved song among audiences.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Personal Favourite Over a Popular Hit

The song, sung by legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, captures what Zeenat called "the confidence and sass of a woman who knows her desirability." "Another hit from 'The Great Gambler'! 'Do Lafzon Ki' was the movie's most loved song by popular consensus, but this one is my personal favourite. None of that drippy romance stuff here. Just the confidence and sass of a woman who knows her desirability," the actress wrote in her post.

Recalling the 'Over the Top' Styling

The actor also reminisced about the styling and choreography of the song sequence, which featured multiple costume changes. One particular outfit, a shimmering gold track-pant set, stood out in her memory. "The sequence had three outfit changes, of which the shimmering gold track-pant set tickled me the most! Not only was the outfit completely over the top, the hair team decided to give me a short pageboy wig to go with, and the dance master decided to add in some high kicks for good measure," she recalled.

On Not Being a Confident Dancer

Zeenat also candidly admitted that dancing was never her strongest suit during her film career. Unlike many of her contemporaries, she said she never received formal dance training, which sometimes influenced how directors approached choreography for her songs. "As I've mentioned before, I wasn't a very confident dancer as I never had formal training unlike most of the actresses of the time. Still, I could 'groove', and many a director realised it's better to leave me to my own swaying device than frustrate themselves trying to coax complicated choreography out of me," she wrote.

About the Film and its Cast

Directed by Shakti Samanta, 'The Great Gambler' starred Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role- as Jai, a skilled gambler working for an underworld don, and Vijay, a CID inspector, whereas Zeenat Aman played the character Shabnam in the film. The film's music was composed by the late RD Burman, whose soundtrack remains popular decades after the film's release.

Ending her post on a playful note, Zeenat invited fans to revisit the clip and guess the voice behind the song, continuing the actor's recent tradition of sharing stories from her cinematic past with followers online.