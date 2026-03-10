1 5 Image Credit : Facebook

How is the Advance Booking for Dhurandhar 2's Paid Previews?

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' is seeing a massive rush in its advance bookings. The tickets for its paid previews are selling like hot cakes. Reports suggest the film could rake in over ₹30 crore just from these previews, which would be a new record for any Indian film. It has already collected more than ₹16 crore from advance bookings for the previews alone.