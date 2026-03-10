Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Boom: Ranveer Singh Film Eyes ₹100 Crore Opening
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 is already creating huge excitement ahead of release. With advance bookings for paid previews soaring, trade experts predict it could become the first Bollywood film to cross ₹100 crore on opening day.
How is the Advance Booking for Dhurandhar 2's Paid Previews?
What could be the Day 1 Collection for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
Trade experts are predicting that 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' could open with a massive ₹100 crore collection in India. If this happens, it will become the first-ever Bollywood film to hit a three-digit opening. Not just that, it would also be the biggest opening for any A-rated film in the country.
Ranveer Singh's film could break Prabhas's 'Salaar' record
Top 5 A-rated Indian films with the biggest openings
Here's a look at the current record holders for the biggest openings for A-rated films at the Indian box office:
- Salaar – ₹90.7 crore
- They Call Him OG – ₹84.7 crore
- Coolie – ₹65 crore
- Animal – ₹63.8 crore
- Dhurandhar – ₹28.6 crore
When will Dhurandhar 2 be released?
