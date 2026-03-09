Dhurandhar 2 OTT: When and where can you watch Ranveer Singh's New Spy Thriller?
Ever since the trailer for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' dropped, fans have been going crazy. Everyone is dying to watch the movie. Now, we have a fresh update on director Aditya Dhar's film, and guess what? The OTT release details are out!
JioHotstar has bought the digital rights for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'. So, the movie will stream on JioHotstar this time. Just to remind you, the first part, 'Dhurandhar', was streamed on Netflix.
Director Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It features a massive star cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.
