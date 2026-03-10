Vijay–Rashmika to Virat–Anushka: 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Weddings in India
Celebrity weddings in India are known for their lavish venues and grand celebrations. From Deepika Padukone–Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas, here’s a look at some of the most expensive star weddings that grabbed huge attention.
Most Expensive Celebrity Weddings in India
Indian celebrity weddings are often grand affairs, featuring luxurious venues, designer outfits and lavish celebrations. Over the years, several star couples have spent crores to make their big day unforgettable. Here’s a look at some of the most expensive celebrity weddings that grabbed massive public attention.
Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna
The wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was reportedly a royal celebration held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony was described as grand yet private, attended by close friends and family. With luxury décor, designer outfits and a palace venue, the celebration reportedly cost Rs 12-20 crores.
Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 at the beautiful Lake Como in Italy. Their destination wedding reportedly cost around Rs 70–Rs 77 crore. The couple had both Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, followed by grand receptions in India attended by Bollywood celebrities.
Also Read: Rashmika-Vijay to Virat-Anushka: 5 Celebrity Couples Who Kept Their Love Hidden Until Marriage
Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted one of the most extravagant weddings in India. The couple married at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. With multiple ceremonies, luxury décor and international guests, the wedding reportedly cost over Rs 60 crore.
Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a royal wedding at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in 2021. The grand celebration included several pre-wedding events, designer outfits and tight security. Reports suggest the entire wedding cost around Rs 70–Rs 75 crore.
Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy, was one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings. The intimate ceremony took place at a luxury resort surrounded by close friends and family. The wedding reportedly cost around Rs 90–Rs 100 crore, making it among the most expensive celebrity weddings in India.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.