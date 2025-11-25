Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Highest Grossing Movies of All Time; Check List Here
Madhuri Dixit's series 'Mrs. Deshpande' is set to stream on Jio Hotstar from December 19. The makers recently shared its teaser, and people are eagerly waiting for it. Before its release, let's look at the list of her highest-grossing films
Total Dhamaal
The 2019 film 'Total Dhamaal' tops this list. This movie did a business of over 150.07 crores in India.
Kalank
Madhuri Dixit's 2019 film 'Kalank' earned 80.03 crore rupees at the box office. However, the film was still considered a flop.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
The 1994 film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' earned more than 72.46 crores in India.
Devdas
The film 'Devdas' was released in 2002. Madhuri was seen in an important role. It earned over 41.65 crores at the Indian box office.
Dil To Pagal Hai
The film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' came out in 1997. People loved this movie. It earned 34.97 crore rupees.
Dedh Ishqiya
The 2014 film 'Dedh Ishqiya' earned 25.27 crore rupees in India.
Raja
The film 'Raja' earned 20.33 crore rupees at the box office. This movie turned out to be a blockbuster.
Lajja
The film 'Lajja' is also on this list. It collected 15.87 crore rupees at the box office.
