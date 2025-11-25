- Home
- Entertainment
- Dharmendra Death: 9 Celebs Passed Away In The Last 40 Days; Bollywood Mourns Losses
Dharmendra Death: 9 Celebs Passed Away In The Last 40 Days; Bollywood Mourns Losses
Dharmendra Death: Celeb Deaths In October And November 2025: In the last 40 days, the entertainment industry has lost 9 popular celebs. This list includes many legendary names. So, let's find out who they are
Dharmendra
Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. He had been ill for several days due to age-related issues, which led to his death. His family quietly performed his last rites.
Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan passed away in Mumbai on November 7, 2025, at the age of 81. The cause of her death was cardiac arrest.
Satish Shah
Satish Shah passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74. According to media reports, he died of a heart attack.
Piyush Pandey
Piyush Pandey, famously known as the Ad Guru, passed away on October 24, 2025, at 70. He had been battling cancer for a long time.
Sachin Chandwade
Actor Sachin Chandwade, who appeared in 'Jamtara 2', passed away on October 23, 2025. He was just 25. According to media reports, he committed suicide at his home.
Rishabh Tandon
Famous singer Rishabh Tandon passed away on October 22, 2025. The cause of his death was a heart attack.
Asrani
Comedian and actor Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025. He died after fluid filled his lungs. Fans learned of his death long after his last rites were performed.
Pankaj Dheer
Pankaj Dheer passed away on October 15, 2025, at the age of 68. He had cancer.
Rajvir Jawanda
Rajvir Jawanda passed away on October 8, 2025, at the age of 35. He was in a road accident and succumbed to his injuries after a long treatment.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.