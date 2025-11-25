Image Credit : Getty

Mitchell Starc’s fitness routine begins with a strong emphasis on isometric warm‑ups. These static muscle contractions prepare his legs for explosive movements, crucial for sprinting in his run‑up and delivering 150 km/h deliveries.

Starc believes in progressive activation drills that prime his hamstrings, quads, and calves before heavier training. His philosophy is simple: build a foundation of mobility and stability before pushing into high‑intensity work. This approach reduces injury risk and ensures his body is ready for the demands of fast bowling.