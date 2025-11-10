Jolly LLB 3 to Delhi Crime S3: 10 New OTT Releases This Week; Check
OTT Releases: Many movies and web series are coming to OTT. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar, the audience is going to get a strong dose of entertainment. This includes content filled with everything from comedy to thrills
Delhi Crime Season 3
Watch from: November 13, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
Shefali Shah is back as Madam Sir, with Huma Qureshi as the villain. Richie Mehta is the creator.
2. Avihitham
Watch from: November 14, 2025
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
A Malayalam black comedy film directed by Senna Hegde. It features Unni Raj, Ranji Kankoi, and Vineeth Chakyar.
3. Dashavatar
Watch from: November 14, 2025
Where to watch: ZEE5
A Marathi suspense thriller by Subodh Khanolkar, starring Dilip Prabhakar and Bharat Jadhav.
4. Inspection Bungalow
Watch from: November 14, 2025
Where to watch: ZEE5
A Malayalam thriller web series from Nina Nair Productions. It stars Manohari Joy, Shabareesh Varma, and Sreejith Ravi.
5. Jolly LLB 3
Watch from: November 14, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix and Jio Hotstar
A Bollywood legal comedy by Subhash Kapoor, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. It earned over 100 crores.
6. Nishaanchi
Watch from: November 14, 2025
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Aishwarya Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, and Kumud Mishra.
7. Telusu Kada
Watch from: November 14, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
A Telugu romantic drama and the debut film of director Neeraja Kona. It stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Raashii Khanna.
These national and international films and series are also coming to OTT this week
- Auntypreneur (Gujarati comedy-drama)
Watch from: Nov 13
- A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Rom-com)
Watch from: Nov 12
- Dynamite Kiss (K-drama)