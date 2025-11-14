- Home
‘Jolly LLB 3’ OTT Release: Film starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has landed on OTT. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film was released in theaters on September 19, 2025, and got a huge response from critics and audiences
The Star Cast of Jolly LLB 3
The legal comedy 'Jolly LLB 3' features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.
Jolly LLB 3's Earnings in India
'Jolly LLB 3' earned ₹12.5 crore on day one, hitting ₹53.5 crore in its first weekend. After an 8-week run, the film's total net collection in India was ₹117.56 crore.
Jolly LLB 3's Worldwide Earnings
Worldwide, Jolly LLB 3 grossed ₹170.22 crore, with ₹31.50 crore from overseas. The film's gross collection in India was ₹138.72 crore.
Jolly LLB 3: A Box Office Hit or Flop?
'Jolly LLB 3' just missed being a box office hit. Made on a ₹120 crore budget, its net collection in India was only ₹117.56 crore, so it failed to recover its cost and flopped.
Where to Watch Jolly LLB 3 on OTT?
'Jolly LLB 3' is now streaming on Netflix. While some reports suggest it's also on Jio Hotstar, only Netflix has officially confirmed its availability.
