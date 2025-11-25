Dharmendra's 7 Iconic Films That Is Streaming On OTT; Check Here
Dharmendra Films On OTT: Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. He worked in many superhit films in his career. People want to watch his movies on OTT. So, let's find out on which platforms you can watch these films
Yamla Pagla Deewana
The action-comedy film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', released in 2011, can be watched on the OTT platform ZEE5.
Kahani Kismat Ki
The action-drama 'Kahani Kismat Ki' was released in 1973. It starred Rekha and Dharmendra in lead roles. The film was a superhit. You can now watch it on Sony LIV.
Yaadon Ki Baaraat
Dharmendra's film 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', released in 1973, can be watched on the OTT platform ZEE5.
Dost
The film 'Dost' was released in 1974. You can enjoy this movie on Amazon Prime Video.
Sholay
In the 1975 action-adventure 'Sholay', the duo of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan won hearts. The film collected 15 crores. You can watch it on Prime Video.
Insaaniyat Ke Dushman
The action-drama 'Insaaniyat Ke Dushman' was released in 1987. It starred Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and Raj Babbar. You can watch this film on Prime Video.
Tahalka
The action-adventure film 'Tahalka' was released in 1992. You can watch this superhit movie on YouTube.
