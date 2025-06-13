Image Credit : Getty

One of WWE’s most emotional modern stories. Rey and Dominik made history as the first father-son duo to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. But the celebration didn’t last long. In a shocking turn, Dominik turned on his father, setting off a bitter feud that climaxed at WrestleMania 39.

Dominik’s evolution has continued in 2025 where he won the Intercontinental Championship, mirroring his father’s own title win from 2009. Their saga, built on love, betrayal, and legacy, remains one of WWE’s most fascinating storylines.