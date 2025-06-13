Image Credit : Getty

Cena holds the Guinness World Record for granting over 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, more than anyone in history.

Some of his other key charitable efforts include:

Wearing "Rise Above Hate" T-shirts for WWE’s Be a Star anti-bullying initiative

Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month through his "Rise Above Cancer" campaign gear

Appearing in the Ad Council’s PSA “We Are America” under the “Love Has No Labels” initiative

Donating $1 million to Black Lives Matter in 2020 as part of BTS’s #MatchAMillion campaign