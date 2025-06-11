Image Credit : Getty

At WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship by stealing a pinfall from Finn Balor, who had just landed a Coup de Grace in a Fatal Four-Way match. That moment has left Balor visibly bitter, despite maintaining his role within The Judgment Day. Behind the scenes, Balor appears to be setting the stage for a power shift. He recently brought Roxanne Perez into the group, creating friction between Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Mysterio.

With JD McDonagh also back, Balor now has allies on his side and could orchestrate a betrayal similar to when he ousted Damian Priest from the group at SummerSlam 2024. If Balor moves forward with this plan, he could dethrone Dominik Mysterio, claim the Intercontinental Championship, and seize control of The Judgment Day.